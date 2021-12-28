New York Rangers (19-7-4, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Florida Panthers (18-7-4, second in the Atlantic)
Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, Jonathan Huberdeau and Artemi Panarin, meet when Florida and New York take the ice. Huberdeau currently ranks eighth in the NHL with 33 points and Panarin is ninth in the league with 33 points.
The Panthers are 13-4-3 against conference opponents. Florida ranks 13th in the league with 36.3 shots per game and is averaging 3.6 goals.
The Rangers are 5-1-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New York averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 42 total minutes.
In their last matchup on Nov. 8, New York won 4-3. Chris Kreider recorded a team-high 2 points for the Rangers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 23 assists and has 33 points this season. Sam Reinhart has six goals over the last 10 games for Florida.
Ryan Lindgren leads the Rangers with a plus-nine in 30 games this season. Panarin has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .867 save percentage.
Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, five assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.
INJURIES: Panthers: Maxim Mamin: day to day (undisclosed), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Carter Verhaeghe: day to day (health protocols), Ryan Lomberg: out (health and safety protocols), Sam Bennett: day to day (health protocols), Brandon Montour: day to day (health protocols), Radko Gudas: day to day (health protocols).
Rangers: Nils Lundkvist: day to day (illness), Patrik Nemeth: out (covid-19), Artemi Panarin: day to day (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.