Denver Nuggets (15-14, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (21-9, first in the Eastern Conference)
New York; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic, meet when Brooklyn and Denver square off. Durant ranks first in the NBA averaging 29.7 points per game and Jokic is sixth in the league averaging 26.3 points per game.
The Nets are 10-6 in home games. Brooklyn ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 13.5 fast break points per game led by Durant averaging 3.1.
The Nuggets are 7-9 on the road. Denver ranks ninth in the Western Conference shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.
Jokic is shooting 59.0% and averaging 26.3 points for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 110.2 points, 47.1 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points per game.
Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 39.8 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.
INJURIES: Nets: Paul Millsap: out (health and safety protocols), Jevon Carter: out (health and safety protocols), James Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), DeAndre' Bembry: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (health and safety protocols), David Duke Jr.: day to day (hip), Kyrie Irving: out (health and safety protocols), James Harden: out (health protocols), Bruce Brown: out (health protocols), Nicolas Claxton: day to day (wrist), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (health and safety protocols), Day'Ron Sharpe: out (health and safety protocols).
Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Markus Howard: out (knee), JaMychal Green: day to day (ankle), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.