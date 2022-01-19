Florida Panthers (26-8-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. Edmonton Oilers (18-15-2, sixth in the Pacific)
Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NHL's top scorers, Leon Draisaitl and Jonathan Huberdeau, meet when Edmonton and Florida face off. Draisaitl currently ranks second in the NHL with 54 points and Huberdeau is fourth in the league with 53 points.
The Oilers are 10-7-0 at home. Edmonton leads the Western Conference with 5.9 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid averaging 1.0.
The Panthers are 5-5-5 on the road. Florida is second in the NHL averaging 4.0 goals per game, led by Anthony Duclair with 16.
The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Puljujarvi leads the Oilers with a plus-six in 33 games this season. Draisaitl has six assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
Duclair leads the Panthers with a plus-27 in 31 games this season. Huberdeau has 15 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.
Panthers: 8-1-1, averaging 5.5 goals, 9.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.
INJURIES: Oilers: Stuart Skinner: out (covid-19), Ilya Konovalov: out (covid-19), Mike Smith: out (thumb), Slater Koekkoek: out (covid-19), Brendan Perlini: out (covid-19), Kyle Turris: out (covid-19), Connor McDavid: out (covid-19), Tyler Benson: out (covid-19), Derek Ryan: out (covid-19), Evan Bouchard: out (covid-19), Tyson Barrie: out (covid-19), Kailer Yamamoto: out (covid-19).
Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).
