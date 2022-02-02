Edmonton Oilers (22-16-3, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Washington Capitals (25-12-9, fourth in the Metropolitan)
Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -138, Oilers +117; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NHL's top scorers, Alex Ovechkin and Leon Draisaitl, meet when Washington and Edmonton face off. Ovechkin ranks fifth in the NHL with 58 points and Draisaitl ranks second in the league with 61 points.
The Capitals are 12-7-5 at home. Washington is 11th in the NHL with 31.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.
The Oilers are 10-8-3 in road games. Edmonton has scored 134 goals and ranks fifth in the Western Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Draisaitl leads the team with 31.
The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 58 points, scoring 29 goals and registering 29 assists. Tom Wilson has four goals over the last 10 games for Washington.
Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 37 total assists and has 59 points. Draisaitl has seven goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.
Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.
INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (health protocols), Vitek Vanecek: day to day (upper body).
Oilers: Kyle Turris: out (covid-19).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.