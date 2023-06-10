SUDBURY – After finishing with an overall record of 20-1-1 and losing in the Elite 8 in last year's state tournament, the Central Catholic girls' lacrosse team beefed up its non-league schedule for this season, hoping that would help the team push it to the next level.
Top-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury had other ideas. After falling behind quickly by five goals, the Raiders came back to cut the deficit to one, only to see the Warriors hang on for the 11-8 victory.
The win pushes L-S back onto the Division 1 Final 4 for the second straight year, while, Central ends its season with a 17-6 overall mark.
"We've been stuck in the Final 8 for two years and it's our speed bump, so hopefully next year we can get past this game," said Central head coach Vanessa Pino.
Pino watched her team get off to a slow start, trailing 6-1 through the first 15 minutes of play. After a timeout, the Raiders stormed back. Three straight goals to cut the deficit down to a manageable 7-5 at halftime.
"We came out a little flat-footed at first and not sure if it was the pressure or just the nerves of a Final 8 game," said Pino. "They really wanted it but they just made some silly mistakes (early on) that they don't normally make and sometimes those have snowball effects."
The Warriors scored the first goal of the second half, before Central responded with two, single tallies from Jacqueline Tattan and Nicolette Licare, with both set up on great passes from Abby Yfantopulos to cut it to 8-7.
Neither team scored over the next ten minutes but then the Warriors scored three in a 2:08 stretch to open things back up and eventually close it out.
"This was a close game. They are a very strong defensive team and they're really fast in the midfield, too," said Pino.
Lincoln-Sudbury's defense was very strong throughout the game. It seemed whenever Licare or sophomore Kerri Finneran touched the ball, three players would quickly be there to deny.
"We expected that. She's the person to scout, her and Nicolette Licare. They are always going to have the high pressure on them because they are our top goal scorers. Every team's dream is to shut down Kerri Finneran and Nicolette Licare," said Pino.
Offensively, Central was led by Olivia Rondeau who had three goals and Licare who had two. Kierstyn Zinter (who was also terrific on the draws, winning 14), Tattan and Kiara Edmunds had one each.
Defensively, four juniors all played exceptionally well including Ciara Donlan, Bella Angluin, Delaney True and Maeve Delisle, while freshman Anne Cashman had a strong game making 12 saves.
"Annie did great. She made 12 saves and the defense played pretty well (in front of her)," said Pino. "My defense has been solid all year and they just know when to slide and what to do."
Finishing the season with 17 wins, with two of those coming on the playoffs, Central certainly had a season to remember.
"We had a great season and I'm really proud of all of them. It's obviously not the outcome that we wanted. We were hoping to push past definitely today and into the next two rounds," said Pino.
