North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A few showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.