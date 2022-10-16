Arizona Coyotes (0-2-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division)
Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Arizona Coyotes in a non-conference matchup.
Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 33-10-2 record in home games last season. The Maple Leafs committed 296 total penalties last season, averaging 3.6 per game and serving 8.6 penalty minutes per game.
Arizona had a 25-50-7 record overall and a 14-23-4 record in road games last season. The Coyotes gave up 3.8 goals per game while scoring 2.5 last season.
INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Rodion Amirov: out (head), Mikhail Abramov: out (back).
Coyotes: Ben McCartney: out (lower body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
