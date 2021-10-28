Toronto FC (6-17-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (12-9-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -180, Toronto FC +452, Draw +329; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC and Toronto FC meet for an Eastern Conference matchup.
Atlanta United FC is 11-9-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta United FC has given up 25 of its 35 goals conceded in the second half of games.
Toronto FC is 6-17-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto FC has 23 of its 37 goals in the second half of contests.
The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. Atlanta United FC won the last meeting 2-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Barco leads Atlanta United FC with five assists. Josef Martinez has five goals over the past 10 games for Atlanta United FC.
Yeferson Soteldo has three goals and six assists for Toronto FC. Omar Gonzalez has two goals over the last 10 games for Toronto FC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Atlanta United FC: 6-3-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.1 assists, 5.7 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.
Toronto FC: 3-4-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Emerson Hyndman (injured), Tyler Wolff (injured).
Toronto FC: Dom Dwyer (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Yeferson Soteldo (injured), Tsubasa Endoh (injured), Omar Gonzalez (injured), Ralph Priso-Mbongue (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.