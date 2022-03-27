Florida Panthers (44-14-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (40-19-5, fourth in the Atlantic)
Toronto; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -115, Panthers -105; over/under is 7
BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Panthers knocked off Ottawa 4-3 in a shootout.
The Maple Leafs are 22-10-2 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto has scored 232 goals and is third in the league averaging 3.6 per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 47.
The Panthers are 11-1-2 against the rest of their division. Florida leads the Eastern Conference recording 37.0 shots per game while averaging 4.0 goals.
The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 47 goals, adding 34 assists and totaling 81 points. Mitch Marner has eight assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.
Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 68 total assists and has 89 points. Sam Reinhart has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Florida.
LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.
Panthers: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.
INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion).
Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Anton Lundell: day to day (lower body), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.