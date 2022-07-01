Seattle Sounders FC (7-7-2, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto FC (5-9-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference)
Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle +139, Toronto FC +166, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and the Seattle Sounders take the pitch in non-conference play.
Toronto is 5-4-0 at home. Toronto has a 0-4-1 record in games it scores just one goal.
The Sounders are 2-4-1 in road games. The Sounders are 4-1-0 when they score at least three goals.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Jimenez has eight goals and two assists for Toronto. Jonathan Osorio has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.
Jordan Morris has scored five goals with one assist for the Sounders. Raul Ruidiaz has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 2-7-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.
Sounders: 5-4-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Noble Okello (injured).
Sounders: Josh Atencio (injured), Joao Paulo (injured), Obed Vargas (injured), Xavier Arreaga (injured), Raul Ruidiaz (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
