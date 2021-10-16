Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors
Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
LINE: Raptors -3.5; over/under is 220
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Washington Wizards in the season opener.
Toronto finished 17-25 in Eastern Conference play and 16-20 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Raptors averaged 111.3 points per game last season, 17.4 on free throws and 43.5 from beyond the arc.
Washington finished 34-38 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Wizards gave up 118.5 points per game while committing 22.1 fouls last season.
INJURIES: Raptors: Chris Boucher: out (finger), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder).
Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.