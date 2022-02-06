Carolina Hurricanes (31-9-2, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (29-10-3, third in the Atlantic)
Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -129, Hurricanes +105
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto heads into a matchup against Carolina as winners of five games in a row.
The Maple Leafs are 15-6-1 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto ranks fourth in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 29.
The Hurricanes are 15-6-1 in conference play. Carolina is fifth in the NHL averaging 6.1 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.7.
In their last meeting on Oct. 25, Carolina won 4-1. Andrei Svechnikov recorded a team-high 2 points for the Hurricanes.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 29 goals and has 51 points. Mitch Marner has eight goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.
Sebastian Aho has 45 total points while scoring 19 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Hurricanes. DeAngelo has nine assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.
Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.
INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: out (concussion).
Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: day to day (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.