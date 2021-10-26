Indiana Pacers (1-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (1-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference)
Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Indiana looking to end its three-game home slide.
Toronto finished 17-25 in Eastern Conference play and 16-20 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Raptors averaged 8.6 steals, 5.4 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.
Indiana went 34-38 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Pacers averaged 27.4 assists per game on 43.3 made field goals last season.
INJURIES: Raptors: Yuta Watanabe: out (calf), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder).
Pacers: Kelan Martin: out (hamstring), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Caris LeVert: out (undisclosed).
