Toronto Raptors (48-33, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (36-45, 11th in the Eastern Conference)
New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against New York.
The Knicks are 4-11 against division opponents. New York is the worst team in the NBA scoring 41.4 points per game in the paint.
The Raptors are 10-5 against division opponents. Toronto is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 109.6 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.
The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 2 the Raptors won 120-105 led by 35 points from Fred VanVleet, while Evan Fournier scored 20 points for the Knicks.
TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is scoring 20.1 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 22.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the last 10 games for New York.
Pascal Siakam is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES:
INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (illness), Quentin Grimes: day to day (knee), RJ Barrett: out (knee), Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out for season (shoulder), Julius Randle: out (quad).
Raptors: Fred VanVleet: out (knee), OG Anunoby: out (quad), Isaac Bonga: out (right foot).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.