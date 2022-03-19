Toronto Raptors (39-31, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (43-26, third in the Eastern Conference)
Philadelphia; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Philadelphia aiming to prolong its five-game road winning streak.
The 76ers have gone 26-16 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 12.4 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 3.1.
The Raptors are 7-5 against the rest of the division. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 15.6 fast break points per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 3.3.
The teams square off for the third time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 114-109 on Dec. 29. Joel Embiid scored 36 points points to help lead the 76ers to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is averaging 30 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 17.8 points, seven rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.
Siakam is averaging 21.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES:
INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.
Raptors: Malachi Flynn: out (hamstring), OG Anunoby: out (finger).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.