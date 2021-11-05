Boston Bruins (5-3-0, second in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (6-4-1, first in the Atlantic)
Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -138, Bruins +115; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Boston trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.
Toronto went 35-14-7 overall with a 18-7-3 record at home during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Maple Leafs allowed 2.6 goals on 27.7 shots per game last season.
Boston went 33-16-7 overall a season ago while going 15-9-4 on the road. The Bruins scored 164 total goals last season averaging 2.9 per game.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.
Bruins: Anton Blidh: day to day (upper body).
