New Orleans Pelicans (14-25, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (18-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference)
Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts New Orleans looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.
The Raptors are 11-10 on their home court. Toronto is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Pelicans are 6-14 on the road. New Orleans is seventh in the league scoring 13.2 fast break points per game. Josh Hart leads the Pelicans averaging 3.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 20.6 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Pascal Siakam is averaging 19.5 points, eight rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.
Brandon Ingram is scoring 22.6 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Pelicans. Devonte' Graham is averaging 16.4 points and five assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.
LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 118.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.
Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 109.8 points, 48.0 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.
INJURIES: Raptors: Goran Dragic: out (personal), Yuta Watanabe: out (health and safety protocols).
Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Tomas Satoransky: out (health and safety protocols).
