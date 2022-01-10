Phoenix Suns (30-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference)
Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Phoenix trying to prolong its five-game home winning streak.
The Raptors are 12-10 in home games. Toronto ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.9 rebounds. Scottie Barnes paces the Raptors with 7.8 boards.
The Suns are 13-4 on the road. Phoenix ranks fifth in the league giving up just 105.0 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is averaging 21.1 points, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.
Devin Booker is scoring 23.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Suns. Cameron Johnson is averaging 16.8 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.
LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.
Suns: 6-4, averaging 112.6 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points.
INJURIES: Raptors: Goran Dragic: out (personal), Yuta Watanabe: out (health and safety protocols).
Suns: Landry Shamet: out (health and safety protocols), Abdel Nader: day to day (knee), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.