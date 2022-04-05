Toronto Maple Leafs (45-19-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (48-15-6, first in the Atlantic)
Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -176, Maple Leafs +148; over/under is 7
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hits the road against Florida looking to continue its three-game road winning streak.
The Panthers are 30-7-3 in conference play. Florida leads the league recording 37.3 shots per game while averaging 4.1 goals.
The Maple Leafs are 12-6-0 in division matchups. Toronto leads the league with 12 shorthanded goals, led by Ilya Mikheyev with four.
Toronto beat Florida 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 27. John Tavares scored two goals for the Maple Leafs in the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov leads the Panthers with 33 goals, adding 39 assists and collecting 72 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has eight assists over the last 10 games for Florida.
Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 54 goals and has 92 points. Mitch Marner has six goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.
Maple Leafs: 8-2-0, averaging 4.5 goals, seven assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.
INJURIES: Panthers: Noel Acciari: out (upper body), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Patric Hornqvist: out (undisclosed).
Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: out (groin), William Nylander: day to day (illness).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
