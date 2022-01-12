Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Arizona Coyotes (7-23-3, eighth in the Central)
Glendale, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +253, Maple Leafs -321; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Arizona Coyotes after the Maple Leafs took down Vegas 4-3 in a shootout.
The Coyotes are 3-12-1 on their home ice. Arizona scores 2.2 goals per game, the least in the NHL. Clayton Keller leads the team with 12 total goals.
The Maple Leafs have gone 9-4-2 away from home. Toronto ranks sixth in the league recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.1 assists.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Janis Moser leads the Coyotes with a plus-three in six games this season. Keller has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.
Alexander Kerfoot leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-19 in 34 games this season. Auston Matthews has 15 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-7-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 5.4 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game with an .864 save percentage.
Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.
INJURIES: Coyotes: Scott Wedgewood: out (health protocols), Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Cam Dineen: out (health protocols), Jakob Chychrun: out (upper body), Anton Stralman: out (health protocols), Jay Beagle: out (lower body).
Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner: out (health and safety protocols), Pierre Engvall: out (health and safety protocols).
