Toronto FC vs. DC United
Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: DC United +132, Toronto FC +180, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United starts the season at home against Toronto.
United compiled a 7-21-6 record overall in the 2022 season while finishing 4-9-4 in home games. United scored 36 goals last season, averaging 1.1 per game.
Toronto finished 9-18-7 overall and 2-11-4 on the road in the 2022 season. Toronto averaged 1.4 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game last season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: None listed.
Toronto: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
