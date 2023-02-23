Toronto FC vs. DC United

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: DC United +132, Toronto FC +180, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United starts the season at home against Toronto.

United compiled a 7-21-6 record overall in the 2022 season while finishing 4-9-4 in home games. United scored 36 goals last season, averaging 1.1 per game.

Toronto finished 9-18-7 overall and 2-11-4 on the road in the 2022 season. Toronto averaged 1.4 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: None listed.

Toronto: None listed.

