Toronto Maple Leafs (22-8-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (23-14-1, first in the Pacific)
Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host Toronto after Auston Matthews scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
The Golden Knights are 12-9-1 at home. Vegas leads the NHL with six shorthanded goals, led by Reilly Smith with two.
The Maple Leafs are 8-4-2 on the road. Toronto ranks third in the Eastern Conference recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.1 assists.
Toronto beat Vegas 4-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 2. Matthews scored two goals for the Maple Leafs in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Whitecloud leads the Golden Knights with a plus-13 in 26 games this season. Jonathan Marchessault has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.
Alexander Kerfoot leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-19 in 33 games this season. Matthews has 12 goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.
Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging 4.6 goals, 8.1 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.
INJURIES: Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: out (wrist).
Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner: out (health and safety protocols), Pierre Engvall: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.