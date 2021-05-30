The Town of Andover is seeking volunteers to serve on boards and committees, as many vacancies arise for the more than 40 boards and committees that rely on the service of resident volunteers.
“Andover relies on the passionate and dedicated service of our volunteers who serve on boards and committees,” said Annie Gilbert, chair of the Select Board. “We are always so grateful for the expertise and perspective our residents bring to our governance process.”
Residents can fill out the "Talent Bank Form" at andoverma.gov/volunteer that outlines all of the boards and committees in town. It also allows users to provide their availability and background so that they can be matched with the right committee.
The following committees have vacancies this year: