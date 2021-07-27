Andover still has money available for renters and homeowners behind on their rent and mortgages as the federal eviction moratorium is lifted this weekend.
Across the country, millions of people are at risk of losing a place to live when the federal eviction moratorium ends Saturday. The moratorium that has been in place since last March allowed people to stay in their homes if they lost wages because of the pandemic, despite months of not paying.
That moratorium expires July 31.
Since then, local, state and the the federal government stepped in with a variety of programs to help people struggling to afford their rent or mortgage. In Andover, the Andover Community Trust is overseeing the town's rent and mortgage assistance program, that is paid for by federal funds, to provide one month's payment — up $5,000 — for people who have lost income because of the pandemic.
"We still have money available to help people," said Denise Johnson, executive director for Andover Community Trust.
Over the past year 165 Andover residents have received assistance totaling more than $128,700, Johnson said.
She urges anyone who needs help to reach out. The town's rental and mortgage assistance program is running through the end of the year, Johnson said.
Applicants are eligible if they make 100% of the median income — $105,400 for a family of four — or less and can show loss of income because of the pandemic.
More information can be found at andoverclt.org or by emailing info@andoverclt.org.