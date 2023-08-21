IPSWICH — For over a decade, the town and the Ipswich River Watershed Association have been researching the feasibility coupled with the economic and environmental impacts of the removal of the Ipswich Mills Dam, a historic landmark dating back to the 19th century.
The dam, which has been decommissioned as a power source since 1930, but still separates fresh river water and saltwater, has become a financial and ecological liability for the town due to multiple factors, including the requirement for ongoing maintenance, the blockage of the freshwater-tidal habitat, improved flood water management, and the trapping of some freshwater fish species.
“This has been going on for a long time,” said Neil Shea, director of the IRWA Restoration Program. “And it’s got a lot of thorough research that’s been put into it. (Dams are) a liability to a lot of dam owners across the state and the mainland. You’ll see a lot of these projects to remove dams are happening in Maine or New Hampshire, because there’s liability associated with owning a piece of aging structure like this.”
Just last month, The Healey-Driscoll administration announced it would be awarding more than $5.6 million in grants to repair dams and strengthen Massachusetts coastal infrastructure.
This specific project is actually funded by a $2.3 million grant through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration along with an additional $1.14 million from a foundation that was given anonymously and specifically to Massachusetts dam owners for the purpose of addressing detrimental barriers to fish passages such as the one that exists because of the Ipswich Mills Dam.
“There is a fish ladder at the dam currently, but it’s not completely effective,” said Shea. “For smaller species like alewife, blueback herring, as well as shad — which are all migratory fish species — they can’t navigate it with a high degree of efficiency, and some won’t try at all. Specifically species like herring, which were historically super (common) in the North Shore coastal rivers, have since experienced a huge plummet in numbers, and dams or the lack of a working fish passage has been identified as one of the primary drivers of that.”
Beyond restoring certain animal species, the removal of the dam will have visible environmental effects as it will open 40 miles of the freshwater tidal habitat, eventually restoring vegetation on the river bank, improving water quality, and restoring the upstream flood storage capacity. For such reasons, the Division of Ecological Restoration ranks this dam in the top 5% of all dams in Massachusetts for the restoration potential of its removal.
“We’d be restoring the natural regime of the river,” Shea said. “It would essentially allow the river to use its own natural processes again, to deal with the more frequent and more severe storms that we’re projected to have.”
At Town Meeting in May, the town put together an article to get a sense of residents’ support of the restoration project. In that vote, 314 residents voted to “express support for the Select Board’s pursuit of any and all permits necessary for the Ipswich River Ecological Restoration Project” while 144 voted no. However, with such an iconic landmark of the town potentially being lost, town officials like Select Board member Sarah Player emphasize that the decision to remove the dam is still open for residents to engage with and decide on.
At a Select Board meeting on Monday, the town will be submitting visa permitting and announcing the timeline for the public comment period to the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act 0ffice between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22.
“And during that process, the Council on Environmental Quality comes to town for an on-site public hearing, as well as a virtual Zoom meeting hearing for the public,” Player said. “The public is encouraged to attend those two meetings and ask questions of the state and federal staff who are present. They’re also able to submit concerns online, as well as mailing in hardcopy letters. At the same time, our Select Board will be conducting our own public hearings, continuing our public engagement process.”
