ANDOVER — About 14,000 residents have been issued a code red call from the town asking people to “consider conserving water when possible.”
The code red call is a communication requirement of Andover’s Water Use Restriction Bylaw, which was implemented as part Phase 3 of the town’s water management plan. Members of the Select Board voted unanimously June 22 to approve the bylaw.
Town officials say there has been an increasing demand for water as a result of the recent hot temperatures and dry weather; that, coupled with the fact that more people are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Water use restrictions for the town are implemented in three phases, as follows:
Phase 1 (Watch)
* Voluntary conservation at the 25 largest water users;
* Restrict outside water use at municipal facilities (primarily irrigation).
Phase 2 (Warning)
* Mandatory restrictions of 25 largest users;
* Appeal for voluntary conservation of all users;
* Use of any necessary communication channels.
Phase 3 (Emergency)
* Implements the Town of Andover Water Use Restriction Bylaw;
* Enforceable limitations on the use of municipal water during periods of water shortages or drought conditions.
Phase 4 (Critical)
* Implements maximum response to a water supply emergency;
* All phases of the drought management plan for conservation measures and restrictions are intensified
Phases 1 and 2 were implemented by the town June 19. The only actual restrictions placed, however, were on the top 25 water users in town. Town Manager Andrew Flanagan says the implementation of Phase 3 doesn’t mean further water restrictions will be placed on residents, it simply allows the town to place certain restrictions if necessary.
Potential water restrictions under Phase 3 include the following:
* Restricting outdoor water use only during periods of low demand, such as at night or early in the morning;
* Odd and even day outdoor water use where your address — odd or even — corresponds with the day when you can use the water;
* An option for a full outdoor water-use ban.
“We are at a point in the process given the current conditions that this is still a very manageable situation and we don’t expect to go beyond the mandatory restrictions with our 25 largest users,” Flanagan said.
Phase 3 also includes the implementation of possible fines for not restricting water use, but the board said no fines have ever been issued in the town's history.
Flanagan said there has been a “historic use” of water as of late.
However, Flanagan said that although these further restriction options are now in place, it’s “not anticipated any additional restrictions will be necessary.”