Andover health officials are starting to post COVID-19 numbers again because July showed a slight uptick in the number of people falling sick.
Right now "it's manageable and I think that's good news," said Thomas Carbone, Andover's director of health. "That doesn't mean it couldn't change in a heartbeat."
Between April and July 4 there were very few cases, he said. However, after the holiday and the rise of the delta variant, there were 52 cases in July, which included 11 children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine. So, providing residents with COVID-19 data every Friday will help inform their decisions, Carbone said.
The town starting to report numbers again and the renewed recommendations to wear masks, even if vaccinated, are not to be a cause for alarm, he said.
The whole pandemic has "been a go with the flow situation," said Amy Ewing, the assistant director of health. "When things get better we can decide to do more stuff and when things get worse we can pull back."
There isn't as much community spread as before because they could connect about two-thirds of the cases to people traveling or coming into contact with others who were sick, Carbone said.
In recent weeks officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance recommending vaccinated people mask when indoors in areas of substantial and high transmission. Andover being in Essex County is now considered in a substantial risk county, according to the CDC.
Carbone said that he has started wearing his mask indoors, especially in crowded settings like the grocery store.
Vaccination is still the best shield to protect from the virus, but masking is a close second, Carbone said.
"Please consider (getting vaccinated)," Ewing said. " It's safe and it's doing the job it's supposed to do — preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death. It's effective."