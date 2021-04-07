Town officials are gearing up for Town Meeting on June 5.
They are asking voters to approve borrowing $280 million to build a new West Elementary and Shawsheen preschool and pay off the town's unfunded pension liability.
Taxpayers will pay about $115 million for the new schools, and use $34 million from the state for the remainder of the project.
The rest of the money — $185 million — would pay for the town's unfunded pension liability, the cost of providing pensions to former town workers. The town has vastly underfunded the system over the past decades. Town Manager Andrew Flanagan has worked to create an integrated financing program to pay the debt without impacting other town services.
Flanagan, members of the Select Board and Finance Committee are hosting 23 events to help educate voters on the financing plan. There will be public presentations and "virtual office hours" so officials can answer questions.
Times and links to presentations can be found at andoverma.gov/929/Integrated-Financing-Plan-Presentation-S.