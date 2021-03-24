Town to host spring bike tune-ups and scavenger hunt 

As the weather gets nicer more and more people are pulling out their bicycles and helmets.
Andover is hosting its first spring bike tune-ups to teach people about bike safety and provide family-friendly events on March 27 and April 11.
"We used to hold a bike rodeo, but because of COVID the structure of that event wouldn't have been able to happen," said Anthony Collins, Andover's associate planner.
Pedalin' Fools bike services will be back to help tune up bikes, and there will be a bike safety-themed scavenger hunt around the Town Office Complex, Collins said. All of the events provide for social distancing, he said.
The scavenger hunt will use QR codes for each clue, so participants won't have to touch anything, Collins said.
Punchard Avenue will look different on those days as well, set up as a "shared street," Collins said. There will be cones, signs and planters set on the street to help drivers slow down, and to allow bikers and walkers a safe place to walk.
The town is piloting this "shared street" program on one of its biggest cut-through streets because downtown residents particularly have asked for ways to have people slow down and stop cutting through on residential streets, Collins said.
"Biking and walking have to be done safely and we want to hear people's comments about how to make Andover safer for biking and walking," Collins said. "We want to know where they want to go when walking and biking so we can make it safer for their journey there."
The town has applied for a grant to expand the program through the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and is awaiting that funding to potentially expand the program if residents like it, Collins said.
The town has also added bike racks downtown through a state grant, which will also help encourage people to bike downtown, Collins said.
"They will allow residents to be able to stop and hang out while having somewhere to store their bike," Collins said. "And this will hopefully reduce the short trips taken by car, instead encourage the walking and biking."
Registration is required for the events. For more information and to sign up visit bit.ly/3cEmphy.