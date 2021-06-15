More than 70% of voters cast ballots Tuesday to borrow money to pay for the town's unfunded pension liability and to build a new West Elementary and Shawsheen Preschool.
"Tonight was a good night for Andover, both questions are critical in terms of Andover's future — both schools which will provide a great place to educate generations of Andover children and the pension obligation bond that will bring stability to our budgets," said Town Manager Andrew Flanagan.
Despite the overwhelming majority voting in favor of the two measures that will cost taxpayers about $327 million over the next few decades, only about 2,300 people out of the towns nearly 25,000 eligible voters cast ballots Tuesday. Of those ballots 70.3% voted to fund the pension obligation and 78.1% voted in favor of the new schools.
"Thinking about what's at steak it's very low," said Shiva Sheels, an election official at Wood Hill Middle School, said of the turnout.
By about 2 p.m., not even 5% of registered voters in the three precincts voting at the school had voted, he said.
Similarly at Andover High School fewer than 500 people had cast ballots by 1 p.m., said Randy Hanson, an election official at the school.
Hanson noted the two precincts that had children attending West Elementary had slightly more votes.
The votes Tuesday solidified the overwhelming Town Meeting votes to approve both measures. Because both require the town to raise taxes above the state-approved levy they needed the second vote to confirm the town's choice.
The West Elementary project will cost Andover taxpayers $152 million for the $190 million combined elementary and preschool. Voting to borrow and build the project saved taxpayers $38 million because the town has secured a grant from the state.
Students will begin classes in the new facility in fall of 2025, according to the town's current project schedule.
Approving paying off the unfunded pension liability will likely cost about $175 million according to current projections, Flanagan said at Town Meeting. The final amount the town will borrow will be confirmed and voted on by the Select Board in the fall, he said.