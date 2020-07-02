SALISBURY — The world may be in the midst of a pandemic but regional tourism and travel representatives predict the roads will still be packed over the Fourth of July weekend.
North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director Ann Marie Casey said a recent survey showed that most people will be traveling closer to home this summer and are looking for accommodations which meet COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“There’s no municipal fireworks and there are no events going on, so it is going to be very different from previously years because of the organized events that have been cancelled,” Casey said. “It will also be very different with the amount of people who are traveling. So I guess it will be a time for family and reflection and backyard barbecues. But these traditions can’t be gone forever, they are too important.”
Although airline and railway travel maybe down this summer, traffic on the roads is not that far off of where it was last year, according to AAA Northeast senior manager of traffic safety John Paul.
“Automobile travel is really only down about 3.3%, year-over-year,” he said. “Typically, in the New England area, we might see 1 million people traveling over the Fourth of July holiday. That looks like it could be off 3% or 4%.”
According to the National Weather Service, Friday should see plenty of clouds and scattered showers with temperatures hovering in the high 60s to low 70s. Saturday will remain relatively cool for the Fourth of July with cloud cover.
The National Weather Service expects the weather to improve on Sunday when it says temperatures will make a run at the high 70s, with more sun than clouds.
Casey noted, “I’m not sure if it’s going to be a regular Fourth of July or not. Not all of the traditional tourism businesses are open and up and running but it might not be all that different.”
Paul, at AAA, said he had spoken to some Chamber of Commerce officials on Cape Cod who said that hotel bookings look to remain close to last year’s numbers.
“Some of their hotels are open and their bookings look OK,” Paul said. “I know someone who has an Airbnb cottage rental and she looks like she is booked through the end of August. And she isn’t giving it away either. This certainly is a pent-up demand for people who are traveling.”