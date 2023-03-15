LAWRENCE — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (MA-03), a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, was joined by Lawrence leaders on March 13 to announce $300,000 in federal funding for the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council. The funding provided by USCIS Citizenship and Integration Grant Program will expand GLCAC’s citizenship preparation services. This grant is the first of its kind to be awarded to an organization in the Third District, Trahan said.
“As the granddaughter of immigrants, I’m committed to ensuring that immigrant families here in Lawrence and across our district have the support they need,” she said. “The Greater Lawrence Community Action Council has been doing remarkable work to support immigrants who want nothing more than to build a better life for their families.”
Trahan was joined by GLCAC Executive Director Evelyn Friedman, Mayor Brian De Peña, State Rep. Estela Reyes, and City Councilors Marc Laplante and Stephany Infante.
GLCAC provides a multitude of services to over 25,000 clients including education support, economic and social services, child care, health, housing, youth development, immigration, and tax assistance. This grant will specifically support the organization’s citizenship preparation services available to lawful permanent residents and those with a pathway to lawful permanent residency.
Energy and Environmental Breakfast and Lunch events
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Energy and Environmental Breakfast and Lunch Forums during its Spring Expo, Wednesday, April 5, at the Phoenician Restaurant, 12 Alpha St. The breakfast forum is from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and features Rebecca Tepper, Massachusetts Secretary of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. Includes a continental breakfast. Free for members and $10 for future members.
The Spring Business Expo Lunch, from noon to 1:15 p.m. with guest speaker Yvonne Hao, Massachusetts Secretary of the Executive Office of Economic Development.
Includes a hot, plated lunch. Cost is $30 for members and $50 for future members.
To register or for more information, visit merrimackvalleychamberofcommerce.com or call 978-686-0900.
Kindergarten information nights
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Public Schools will hold kindergarten information nights for children who are turning 5 by Aug. 31.
Events are Wednesday, March 29, at Bradford Elementary School, 118 Montvale St.; Tuesday, April 11, at Silver Hill Elementary School, 675 Washington St, and Tuesday, May 23, at Pentucket Lake Elementary School. All events are from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Hear from HPS departments and teachers on what you need to do to prepare your child for kindergarten.
Forms and a list of required documents are available at haverhill-ps.org/registration.
Preschool Resource Fair
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Public Schools will hold a Preschool Resource Fair Saturday, April 1, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Hunking School, 480 S Main St. in Bradford. The event was originally scheduled for March 4, but was postponed due to snow. Learn about the district’s preschool programs and about kindergarten registration for the fall. Free for families to attend.
For more information contact Katrina Mancini at kmancini@communityactioninc.org.
Live concert planned
NORTH ANDOVER — Nashville-based recording artist Amy Speace will perform live in-concert at Crossroads Music Series Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m. at 190 Academy Road. Doors open at 7:15 p.m.
Speace is considered one of contemporary folk and Americana’s leading voices of the new generation. Her 2013 record, “How To Sleep In A Stormy Boat,” which was featured on NPR’s All Things Considered, was named one of the Top 10 Albums of the Century. In 2020, her song “Me and the Ghost of Charlemagne” was named International Song of the Year by the Americana Music Association UK.
Tickets, $26, are available at crossroadsmusicseries.org/events/amy-speace.
