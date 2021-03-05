LAWRENCE — It was clear that Congresswoman Lori Trahan was smiling behind her leopard-print mask when she walked through the doors of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center's Essex Street vaccination clinic Friday morning.
She greeted patients receiving their Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and said hello to clinic staff as they hustled to care for residents seated in rows near signs that read "making a difference."
Indeed, Trahan said, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center and other local community clinics like it are making the difference in medically underserved locations like Lawrence.
In the city to tout President Biden's American Rescue Plan, which earmarks $27 billion to address health disparities and protect vulnerable populations, Trahan said teaching health centers like this one are invaluable.
"To come here today to see firsthand and see the heroism of these frontline employees and see that you already have a model that's ready to scale to put shots in arms is just a testament to (the work you do)," Trahan said while touring the space with company President and CEO John Silva.
"We can talk all we want about the American Rescue Plan and how relief is coming," she added. "But the work on the ground cannot be more inspiring."
According to Silva, there are 700 staff members who work for Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, which also has locations in Methuen and Haverhill.
Focusing on issuing vaccinations since late December, the clinic has administered between 8,000 and 10,000 per week. The organization also was recently accepted into a federal program just for health centers through which they will receive extra vaccine doses to bolster their supply already being received from the state and federal government.
"A lot of things are coming together. This organization could get 10,000 vaccines out a week if we had the staff," Silva said. "We're kind of experts in that."
Trahan praised the city of Lawrence for the "great job" it has done in continuing to bring the conversation about vaccine equity to the forefront.
Along with 19 other cities, Lawrence was designated as an "equity" community by the state and given certain perks, including a liaison from the Department of Public Health to assist with messages around vaccine hesitancy, to improve vaccination rates in the cities that are hardest hit by the coronavirus.
Trahan called Greater Lawrence Family Health Center a "trusted brand" residents know they can turn to.
"When we're talking about making sure the vaccine is going out in a safe and equitable way, they're doing that," she said.
And, as Silva said, it is service with a smile.
"We've all had horrible days and weeks and you come in here and you walk in here and the energy in here is different," he said. "People are excited to work here because you're not dealing with really sick people. They're helping people get their shot. It's one of those reservoirs of hope."