FILE - Rick Dutrow, trainer of Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Big Brown arrives at Belmont Park on June 2, 2008, in Elmont, N.Y. White Abarrio won the $1 million Whitney by 6 1/4 lengths on Saturday, Aug, 5, 2023, at Saratoga Race Course, giving Dutrow his first Grade 1 victory since returning to horse racing after serving a 10-year suspension. In 2011, Dutrow had his license revoked for 10 years by New York officials after being charged with numerous medication and administrative violations.