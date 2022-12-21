PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore's 21 points helped BYU defeat Lindenwood 90-61 on Tuesday.
Traore added six rebounds for the Cougars (9-5). Noah Waterman added 13 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds and three blocks. Rudi Williams was 5 of 6 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
Chris Childs finished with 17 points and two steals for the Lions (5-7). Cam Burrell added 16 points and two steals for Lindenwood. Kevin Caldwell Jr. also put up 11 points and four assists.
BYU entered halftime up 39-25. Waterman paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. BYU outscored Lindenwood in the second half by 15 points, with Traore scoring a team-high 13 points in the final half.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
