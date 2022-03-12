Toronto Raptors (36-30, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (40-27, sixth in the Western Conference)
Denver; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -5.5; over/under is 225
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Denver Nuggets after Gary Trent Jr. scored 42 points in the Raptors' 117-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns.
The Nuggets have gone 20-12 in home games. Denver is 19-16 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Raptors are 19-15 in road games. Toronto ranks second in the NBA with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Scottie Barnes averaging 2.6.
The two teams play for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Raptors 110-109 in their last meeting on Feb. 13. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 28 points, and Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 35 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 13.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Denver.
Siakam is shooting 48.1% and averaging 21.6 points for the Raptors. Trent is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 118.4 points, 46.3 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.
Raptors: 5-5, averaging 107.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points.
INJURIES: Nuggets: Will Barton: day to day (ankle), Zeke Nnaji: day to day (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).
Raptors: Malachi Flynn: out (hamstring), OG Anunoby: out (finger).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.