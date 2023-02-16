Following the Cowboys playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers, a common refrain was that the Cowboys needed to surround Dak Prescott with more talent at the wide receiver position.
Cowboys All-Pro Cornerback Trevon Diggs had some thoughts about how to change that when he sat down to speak with Blogging the Boys editor RJ Ochoa.
“We need Cowboys Nation to go and help and tweet to get bro here,” Diggs told “Blogging the Boys.’‘ “We need everyone to know. We need to put it on notice that we need to get bro to Dallas.”
Stefon Diggs did seem to have some discord with the Buffalo Bills following their 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round
If the Cowboys could acquire Stefon Diggs they’d be gaining one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.
In the last three seasons as a Bill, Diggs has garnered two NFL All-Pro selections including a second-team selection for the 2022 season.
Stefon Diggs recently signed a four-year $96 million contract extension which makes a family reunion for the Cowboys unlikely.
