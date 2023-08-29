FRISCO, Texas — Trey Lance is thankful for his time with San Francisco.
He’s excited about his fresh start in Dallas.
The third player taken in the 2021 draft doesn’t want to dwell on what didn’t happen with the 49ers. But it did lay the groundwork for what he’ll do with the Cowboys.
“I learned a ton,’’ Lance said about San Francisco after going through a brief practice with his new team Tuesday afternoon. “Like I said, just very thankful for everyone there.
“It’s not how I expected it to go. It’s not how I think a lot of people expected it to go. But I believe everything happens for a reason.
“I’m here for a reason, regardless of what it is. I just want to try to find a way to help the team.’’
The Cowboys traded a fourth-round pick to the 49ers for Lance ahead of the team’s preseason finale against Las Vegas. The quarterback arrived in Dallas Saturday night and began to meet with the coaching staff the next day.
He saw Dak Prescott for the first time since the trade on Tuesday.
“He welcomed me with open arms,’’ Lance said. “This morning was the first time I ran into him, but that meant a lot to me.
“He’s a guy who has obviously played at a very high level for a very long time. Nothing but tons of respect for him, as I think he deserves and gets from across the league. So for me, just trying to learn everything I possibly can from him.
“Definitely been a little bit of a whirlwind. But it’s been awesome, these last couple of days, getting to know the guys.’’
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan gave Lance a day away from the team to collect himself after informing the young quarterback that Brock Purdy would be the starter and Sam Darnold would be the backup.
“Yeah, I’m kinda really trying to move on, but yeah, it definitely took some time,’’ Lance said. “That conversation obviously wasn’t something I wanted to here. But that’s the reality of the situation.
“Nothing but respect and gratitude for everyone there. Coaching staff, locker room, athletic training staff, everyone I spent a ton of time with these last few years. Obviously, it was tough, but for me it was trying to figure out what was next and what’s going to happen in the future.’’
Lance’s immediate future is here. He appreciates the fresh start.
Was he surprised to learn the Cowboys were the team to step up and acquire him?
“I really tried to not expect anything one way or the other,’’ Lance said. “But I can say when I heard Cowboys, I had a big smile on my face.
“I was very excited to be here.’’
