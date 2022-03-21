SALEM, Mass. — A murder trial is scheduled next month for a Haverhill man accused of killing a woman outside a Lawrence nightclub on Easter Sunday in 2017.
A final pre-trial conference was held Monday in Salem Superior Court for Luis Rodriguez, who is accused of killing Aracelys Valdez Deleon, 40.
The murder trial is expected to start on Monday, April 11 in superior court.
Deleon, a mother of four from Lowell, was shot to death outside La Cava nightclub in Lawrence on April 16, 2017.
Rodriguez was later arrested in Sulphur Springs, Texas, and charged with Deleon’s murder.
Rodriguez was indicted on charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed assault to murder, and illegal possession of a firearm.
The trial has been rescheduled previously due to COVID-19 and court closures and delays triggered by the pandemic.
Rodriguez is also accused of shooting Deleon’s companion, Jazmin Patrocino, who survived.
The incident allegedly started as a fight inside the club that spilled outside, according to authorities.
Nine shots were fired outside the club, police said, and each victim was hit multiple times.
Family members said previously they don’t think Deleon was the intended target of gunfire.
Police said after the shootings a male suspect fled in a white sedan near Sweeney’s Liquor Store on Essex Street.
Two white sedans parked in the lot across from La Cava were hit with stray bullets that left holes in their driver’s side doors. Police said the weapon used was likely either a 9mm or .40-caliber handgun.
