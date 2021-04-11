Andover’s Aidan Cammann probably ranks with the top 3 college prospects in recent years from the area’s MIAA and NHIAA schools. The other two, Central’s Carson Desrosiers (‘10) and Tyler Nelson (‘14), went Division 1 and Cammann likely will, too.
The junior tri-captain has the skill of a 6-3 standout but he’s 6-9. He already has offers from Brown, Robert Morris and Merrimack. Other Ivies like Harvard and Yale are showing major interest. His parents both starred at Yale. Dad, Casey, scored 913 points and mom, Merrimack swim coach Erin, swam and played volleyball for the Eli,
The National Honor Society student averaged 15.0 ppg this winter despite probably averaging less than 20 minutes a game. He has 528 career points.The repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star led Andover to a perfect 10-0 regular season including two wins over Central Catholic. He made the Boston Herald EMass. Dream Team.
“The best part of his game is he’s selfless,” said coach Dave Fazio. “The sky’s the limit. He was a monster.”
Folks around the MVC are frightened that “the monster” will be even better next year. Cammann’s sister, Emma, swam at Andover and Georgetown and is now at UMass medical school. His brother, Central grad Conor, swims at University of Redlands (Calif.).Cammann’s the first Andover MVP since three-timer Chris Vetrano (2002-04).
The Super Team
XAVIER McKenziE
Central Jr, 6-0
All-Scholastic selection. Averaged 19.5 ppg. Repeat Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer. Coach Mark Dunham said, “In my eyes, he’s the MVP of the league. He’s everything that a coach could ask for.” Led Raiders to MVC Cup championship game win over unbeaten Andover (11-0). Lowell resident had some memorable matchups with talented cousin Jaceb McKenzie for Lowell High. 824 career points (plus one missing boxscore).
Jake Dumont
Pelham Sr., 6-2
Sharpshooter averaged 15.5 ppg with 61 3-pointers (44 percent on 3’s). Led Pythons to 16-2 record and berth in Division 2 state finals. Co-captain. Second highest vote-getter on All-Division 2 team. Twice had six treys in a game and three times made five. Coach Michael Larson said, “He’s been a deadly shooter for three years.” Averaged 10.2 ppg with 59 3’s as a junior.
Dylan khalil
Sanborn Sr., 5-10
N.H. Mr. Basketball. Averaged 20.1 ppg to lead area. Division 2 MVP. Scored 1,056 career points. First-ballot Hall of Fame-type of athlete for Indians. Our former cross country MVP. According to coach Bob Ficker, led squad to state semis for first time since state tourney began in 1947. Ranked 15th in class of 170. Earned academic scholarship to UNH. Brother Jared a talented sophomore.
Joey DaSilva
Windham Sr., 6-1
Averaged 18.8 ppg with 46 3-pointers (3.5 a game). Can stroke it from well behind the arc. Made six-player All-N.H. Division 1 team. Had two games of 32 points. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Averaged 17.1 ppg as a junior. Endicott recruit. Played varsity his first two years at Bishop Guertin. Two-year starter in football. Played QB last fall. Is No. 7 in family of 8 children.
The ALL-STARS
RYAN MacLellan
Andover Soph., 5-11
Coach Dave Fazio said of his point guard, “His tenacity is second to none. He defends and is tough. He’s the ultimate competitor. Look up the word feisty and there is a picture of him.” Averaged 9.8 points. As a freshman, scored 41 points and earned starting spot late in season. Moved from Bedford before freshman season. On 8th grade team, hit half-court shot for a win at buzzer.
MARCUS RIVERA
Central Soph., 6-1
Two-year starter from Lawrence. Averaged 7.3 ppg and 8.2 rebounds. Coach Mark Dunham said, “He’s a jack of all trades and tough as nails. He’s our most vocal player at both ends of the court.” Buzzer-beating 3-pointer beat Haverhill (48-46). Shined in win over unbeaten Andover in MVC Cup title game. Averaged 4.8 ppg as a freshman. Plays AAU ball for Middlesex Magic.
PHILLIP CUNNINGHAM
Haverhill Sr., 6-3
Powerful 190-pound co-captain owned the boards with about 14 rebounds a game. Bumped his scoring average from All-MVC junior season from 9.0 to 13.3 points a game. Coach Souleymane Wane said, “He got so much better. He’s a gym rat.” Last career hoop was a slam dunk. Two-year starter, four-year letterman. Middle of three athletic brothers with DJ (Bryant football) and 7th grader Daniel.
Jaleek Urena
Methuen Sr., 5-8
Made great strides. Second-year varsity payer. Coach Anthony Faradie said of his super sub, “A lot of what he does doesn’t show up on the stat sheet. Jaleek was our team MVP.” Averaged 9.6 points and 4.5 rebounds. Shot a superb .519 from floor. Plans to play at Northern Essex. A real sneaker head with nearly 30 pairs. His father, Angelo, played football for Lawrence High.
Jake Wolinski
North Andover Sr., 5-11
May be area’s hardest worker. Averaged 17.1 ppg. Shot .401 from deep. Sank school record 11 3’s vs. Billerica, beating mark held by NA great Wabissa Bede. “He’s a great defensive player, too,” said coach Paul Tanglis. Freshman brother Zach started, too. Three-sport captain (football, lacrosse). National Honor Society. Hopes to play basketball/football at Suffield or New Hampton.
jackson Marshall
Pinkerton Frosh., 6-6
Just the 11th freshman in 51 years named to our boys all-star team. Grew 2 inches during season! Had COVID in December. Shot 56% on 2-pointers and 86.7% from line. Averaged 9.5 points for state’s most improved team. Averaged 20.5 points, 7 rebounds and 3 3’s in two tourney games. “He’s a monster,” said coach Dave Chase. Dad, 6-10 Dan Marshall, scored 1,858 points at Amesbury High.
Justin Dunne
Pinkerton Sr., 6-7
Committed to Springfield College. Tri-captain. Averaged 8.9 points. Led 9-3 Astros with 41 blocks and 91 rebounds. Threw down 5 dunks. Had 25 points and 7 blocks in win over Salem. “He’s definitely a rim protector. He’s a diamond in the rough,” said coach Dave Chase. Helped change team culture after going just 6-26 the previous two seasons. Derry resident. Plays AAU for the N.H. Saints.
Honorable Mention
ANDOVER — Zayn Aruri, Sr.; Luke Poirier, Sr.; Richie Shahtanian, Jr.; Logan Satlow, Jr.
CENTRAL CATHOLIC — Nate Godin, Sr.; Joey Hart, Frosh.
HAVERHILL — Junior Efosa, Sr.; Angel Burgos, Sr.; Zach Guertin, Sr.
METHUEN — Mitchell Crowe, Sr.; Andrew Lussier, Sr.; Isaac Allen, Jr.
NORTH ANDOVER — Jack O’Connell, Jr.
PELHAM — Zach Jones, Sr.; Jake McGlinchey, Jr.
PENTUCKET — Silas Bucco, Sr.; Nick Daly, Jr.
PINKERTON — Andy MacDonald, Sr.; Drew Brander, Frosh.
SALEM — Adan Ayala, Sr.
SANBORN — Jared Khalil, Soph.
TIMBERLANE — Bob Olson, Sr.; Sean Chanakira, Jr.; Luke Surprenant, Jr.
WINDHAM — Jack St. Hilaire, Soph.
BOYS BASKETBALL MVPs
2021: Aidan Cammann, Andover; 2019-20: Dallion Johnson, Phillips/Haverhill; 2018: Luis Reynoso, Lawrence; 2017: Juan Felix Rodriguez, Lawrence; 2016: Keith Brown, Pelham; 2015: Wabissa Bede, No. Andover; 2013-14: Tyler Nelson, Central; 2012: Zach Karalis, No. Andover; 2011: Jimmy Zenevitch, Central;
2009-10: Carson Desrosiers, Central; 2008: Billy Marsden, Central; 2007: Stephen Savage, Salem; 2006: Jonathan Cruz, Central; 2005: Hector Paniagua, Lawrence; 2002-04: Chris Vetrano, Andover; 2001: Joel Gil, Central; 2000: Tommy McLaughlin, Andover; 1999: Scott Hazelton, Central;
1998: John Jacobs, Central; 1997: Brian Bettano, Methuen; 1996: Richie Barden, Methuen; 1995: Matt Gibson, Andover; 1994: Kirk Stockwood, Andover; 1993: Mike Roberts, Andover; 1992: Sean Ryan, Andover; 1991: Rigo Nunez, Lawrence; 1990: Tom Quinlan, Haverhill; also 1981: Juan Castillo, Greater Lawrence