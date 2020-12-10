Amy Lanouette was our MVP last fall and took her game to a higher level this season.
The 5-foot-8 junior midfielder powered Windham to another Division 1 state title and repeated as Eagle-Tribune MVP.
Coach Katie Blair said, “It was her leadership. Her game play was better. She’s a dominant passer. Her fitness was even better. I think she’s the best player in New Hampshire.”
She led Windham to a 10-0 season and its fifth state title in nine years. This fall, Lanouette had 3 goals and 7 assists. She added 5 defensive saves, with two in the comeback win in the title game against Dover.
Ranked among the top 10 students in Windham’s junior class, she recently made a verbal commitment to Penn, choosing the Quakers over another Ivy League school, Columbia. Her sister, 2014 MVP Rachel Lanouette, was a four-year starter at Brown.
Bourque raved about Lanouette’s mentoring of the younger Jaguars and her work with the youth league players.
Amy’s just the third two-time Tribune MVP in 32 years following Chris Blais (Pinkerton 1989-90) and Chelsey Feole (Salem ‘02, Brooks ‘05).
PAIGE GILLETTE
Andover Sr., Goalie
Named Defensive MVP for 6-0 Warriors. Gave up just one goal with .952 goals-against-average. “One of the hardest working goalies I’ve ever seen,” said coach Maureen Noone. Didn’t take up position until sophomore year. Assumption recruit. Starred for 2019 state semifinalists. Captain of field hockey, basketball, softball. Follows athletic siblings Cedric and Scarlette.
Hanna Medwar
Andover Sr., Midfield
Had 7 goals and 8 assists in six games despite playing little after halftime. She and Brooks’ Chelsey Feole are lone four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Stars in last 35 years. Scored 49 goals previous three seasons. Middlebury recruit. Two-year captain. “Has great tipping and scoring abilities from all angles,” said coach Maureen Noone. Plays ice hockey, too.
EMMA REILLY
Andover Soph., Defense
Had 6 goals and 10 assists for 6-0 squad. All-MVC as a freshman when she scored 5 goals. Division 1 college prospect. MaxPrep 100 Sophomores to Watch. Has cannon for a shot. Coach Maureen Noone said, “One of the best all-around players in Mass. Defensive powerhouse. Can play anywhere on the field.” Missed 2019 postseason with hip flexor. Former youth hockey star.
ABI COLBURN
Central Sr., Defense
Raiders’ sole captain. Four-year letterman. Two-year starter. Coach Josselyn Wilson said, “She is patient and composed. I was a defender so I get joy out of watching beautiful and clean defense. She takes my breath away sometimes watching her.” Adept at block tackles. 5-foot-7. Atkinson resident. Plans to play in college. Experienced in dressage.
ISABEL PUTNAM
Methuen Sr., Goalie
Powered Rangers to 6-2-1 record. Had .935 save percentage, 0.89 goals-against average and four shutouts. Save percentage of .885 in 2019. All-MVC as a junior, second-team as a sophomore. Quad-captain. Coach Kristen Swales called her league’s top goalie. “She’s a great kid and a hard worker,” said Swales. Also plays softball. Ranked 81st in class of 470. Plays trumpet.
MEG ARNETTE
Pentucket Sr., Midfield
Made 9-player All-CAL Kinney team. CAL All-Star previous two seasons. Co-captain. Rarely came off field. “She leads by quiet example, always team-first selflessness is perhaps her greatest strength,” said coach Ruth Beaton. Had 2 goals and 2 assists in 10 games. Endicott recruit. 5-foot-5. Merrimac resident. Four-year letterman. Varsity softball player.
KAILEY McCarthy
Timberlane Sr., Defense
All-Division 1 first team. “She’s very, very strong skillwise,” said coach Melissa Nawn. One of state’s most improved players, didn’t even make varsity until junior year. Two-year starter. 5-foot-4. Atkinson resident. Ranked 49th in class of 277. Clarinet section leader in school band. Will play at Sweet Briar College, a Division 3 women’s school in Virginia.
SABRINA LIPPOLD
Windham Sr., Defense
Starred for 10-0 Jaguars, who posted nine shutouts. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Repeat state champion. Started 3.5 years. Coach Katie Blair said, “She’s our brick wall. She doesn’t bend or break.” 5-foot-4. Probably won’t play in college. Plans to become a nurse. One of four athletic siblings with older brothers Griffin and Tucker along with her twin Westin.
MADDIE O’HARE
Windham Sr., Forward
Put on a show in state final. In a thrilling 4-3 win over Dover, tallied a goal and three assists. Holy Cross recruit. Coach Katie Blair said, “She was a force for us. She has a cannon for a shot.” Had 7 goals, 3 assists for 10-0 Jaguars. Second-team All-Division 1. Three-year starter, four-year letterman. Runs 55 meters in indoor track. 5-foot-7.
Honorable Mention
Andover — Heather Graham, Sr., forward; Lily Farnham, Jr., forward; Hailey Doherty, Jr., midfield
Central Catholic — Grace Gervais, Sr., forward; Caitlin Finneran, Sr, forward; Brooke Jankowski, Jr., forward; Sydney Moda, Jr., midfield
Haverhill — Zoe Martin, Sr., goalie; Katrina Savvas, Soph., forward
Methuen — Peyton Petisce, Sr., defense; Megan Melia, Sr., midfield; Natalia Fiato, Jr., forward
North Andover — Libby Harrison, Sr., forward; Jenna Bard, Jr., goalie
Pinkerton — Eliza Taylor, Sr., defense; Emma Johnston, Sr., forward
Pelham — Madi Robito, Sr., forward; Gwen Dahlinger, Sr., midfield
Pentucket — Meg Freiermuth, Jr., midfield; Charlene Basque, Jr., goalie
Salem — Briana Boucher, Sr., forward; Jennifer Olson, Frosh., forward; Julia Acker, Sr., back
Sanborn — Marianna D’Amelio, Sr., midfield; Emma Crowe, Jr., goalie
Timberlane — Shawna Ruth, Sr., forward; Emma Antkowiak; Maeve Perras, Sr., back; Maeve Perras, Sr., back
Windham — Cecilia Ponzini, Jr., forward; Sophia Ponzini, Frosh., midfield
FIELD HOCKEY MVPs
2019-20: Amy Lanouette, Windham; 2018: Maddie DiPietro, Central; 2017: Emma Farnham, Andover; 2016: Casey Thompson, Central; 2015: Jillian Hughes, Andover; 2014: Rachel Lanouette, Windham; 2013: Julie Saltamartini, Pinkerton; 2012: Jaclyn Torres, Andover; 2011: Jordyn Hamilton, Pinkerton; 2010: Laura Dimitruk, Andover; 2009: Emily Cannon, Timberlane; 2008: Leah Cairns, Andover; 2007: Carolyn Malloy, Salem; 2006: Liz Day, No. Andover; 2005: Chelsey Feole, Brooks; 2004: Ashley Waters, Amesbury; 2003: Kadi Sickel, Timberlane; 2002: Chelsey Feole, Salem; 2001: Maureen Burns, Pinkerton; 2000: Laura Potts, Salem; 1999: Becky Valenti, Salem; 1998: Courtney Dow, Pinkerton; 1997: Elizabeth Croteau, Salem; 1996: Nichole Bukowski, Pinkerton; 1995: Tracy Brown, Pinkerton; 1994: Karrie Danilecki, Georgetown; 1993: Jen Carr, Pinkerton; 1992: Sharon Cardillo, Lawrence; 1991: Tricia Dunn, Pinkerton; 1989-90: Chris Blais, Pinkerton