Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-6, 6-3 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (16-7, 7-3 Sun Belt)
Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Troy comes into a matchup against Arkansas State as winners of three straight games.
The Trojans have gone 8-1 at home. Troy has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.
The Red Wolves have gone 6-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State averages 16.5 assists per game to lead the Sun Belt, paced by Caleb Fields with 5.0.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zay Williams is averaging 8.8 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans. Efe Odigie is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Troy.
Marquis Eaton averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Norchad Omier is averaging 20.7 points, 14.1 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.
Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.
