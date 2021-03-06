Trump State Department aide charged with assault at Capitol

U.S. Capitol Police push back rioters trying to enter the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6. A former State Department aide in President Donald Trump's administration has been charged with participating in the deadly siege at the Capitol. Court papers say Federico Klein was seen wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat amid the throng of people trying to force their way into the Capitol. Authorities say Klein pushed his way toward the doors, where "he physically and verbally engaged" with officers trying to keep the mob back. Klein resigned from his position on Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden was sworn in as president. (Jose Luis Magana/AP file photo/)