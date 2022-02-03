BOSTON -- Former President Donald Trump won't be on the Massachusetts ballot in November, but his presence will be felt in the wide-open race for governor.
Republican gubernatorial hopeful Geoff Diehl, Trump's former campaign coordinator in the Bay State, is seeking the GOP nomination to replace outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker by running with support from the former president.
Diehl's campaign announced this week he was hiring Corey Lewandowski, a Lowell native and former Trump campaign manager, to advise him on his candidacy.
