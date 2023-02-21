Kentucky Wildcats (18-9, 9-5 SEC) at Florida Gators (14-13, 7-7 SEC)
Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Oscar Tshiebwe and the Kentucky Wildcats take on Colin Castleton and the Florida Gators in SEC play.
The Gators are 9-4 in home games. Florida has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.
The Wildcats are 9-5 against SEC opponents. Kentucky is fifth in the SEC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tshiebwe averaging 7.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Castleton is averaging 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and three blocks for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.
Antonio Reeves averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Tshiebwe is shooting 54.0% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for Kentucky.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.
Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.