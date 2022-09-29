CINCINNATI -- Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and the Dolphins’ 3-0 start to the 2022 NFL season came to an end in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Thursday night.
The Dolphins announced Tagovailoa sustained injuries to his head and neck after he was sacked by defensive tackle Josh Tupou in the second quarter and his head slammed on the turf. The team said the third-year quarterback was conscious and had control of all his extremities as he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, about four miles north of Paycor Stadium.
According to the Amazon Prime broadcast, Tagovailoa is expected to be discharged from the hospital tonight and return with the team to Miami.
Backup Teddy Bridgewater rallied the team after the scary incident but was intercepted by safety Vonn Bell down 20-15 with 3:05 remaining, stifling a potential go-ahead drive that was right outside the end zone.
Two plays later, quarterback Joe Burrow completed a 36-yard completion to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to the Dolphins’ 6-yard line, and Burrow later completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Hurst.
A 20-yard field goal by kicker Jason Sanders gave the Dolphins a 15-14 lead late in the third quarter before the Bengals scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
Tagovailoa was injured as the Dolphins trailed 7-6 with 5:15 remaining in the second quarter. Sanders’ 52-yard field goal was blocked two plays later and the Bengals scored three plays later on a 59-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to wide receiver Tee Higgins, pushing the Dolphins’ deficit to 14-6.
Cornerback Xavien Howard also exited the game in the third quarter and did not return after reaggravating a lingering groin injury that made him questionable to play Thursday.
