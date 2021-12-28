<ASCII-MAC>
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Tuesday, Dec. 28 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 59, Essex Tech 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Reggie leaders:<cstyle:> Nesly Sainvil 16, Mike Marchionda 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Concord-Carlisle 0, Pentucket 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell Catholic Holiday Tournament<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>A (score):<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>H (score):<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Westford Academy 57, Haverhill 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (45):<cstyle:> Delgado 14, Valdez 5, Simons 9, Fuller 6, Roche 4, Snyder 3, Belin 3.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Snyder 1, Simons 2, Tarpy 3, Fuller 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (2-1):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>7<0x2002>10<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Westford Academy:<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>9<0x2002>14<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 84, Winthrop 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lowell Tourney, Monday Pinkerton (84):<cstyle:> Gendron 6, Suarez 2, A. Chinn 7, T Chinn 8, Kane 4, Hill 4, Johnston 2, Edmunds 15, Hammer 4, Peterson 6, Jenkins 6, Herland 4, Marshall 16, DeSalvo 0.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> T. Chinn 1, Edmunds 1, Marshall 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winthrop:<cstyle:> 12<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>12<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (5-0):<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>26<0x2002>22<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 84
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Exeter 63, Salem 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (46):<cstyle:> Pacy 21; Kloza 12; Melo 5; McGrail 8; Martino 0; Ryan 0; McCloskey 0; Valerio 0; Totals 18-4-46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Pacy 5, Melo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (3-3):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>12<0x2002>15<0x2002><0x2002>5 <0x2014> 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter (4-2):<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>10<0x2002>18<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 44, Pelham 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (44):<cstyle:> George 0, Lucier 7, Wall 6, Olson 4, Regan 4, Beeley 0, Lakos 0, Mosto 3, McGibbon 0, Cornacchio 11, Hinchey 9. Totals: 12-16-44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Wall 2, Cornacchio 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (2-4):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>10<0x2002>11<0x2002><0x2002>4 <0x2014> 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (4-2):<cstyle:> <0x2002>7<0x2002>11<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 51, Essex Tech 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Georgetown (51):<cstyle:> T. Marcelin 5-2-13, Massey 1-2-4, Skahan 2-0-4, Morrison 1-0-2, Thompson 0-0-0, Ziolkowski 4-5-15, Neilson 4-0-11, Loewen 0-0-0, Olsen 1-0-2. Totals 18-9-51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Neilson 3, Ziolkowski 2, T. Marcelin 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Essex Tech:<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002>10<0x2002>6<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Georgetown (1-4):<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>11<0x2002>8<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 62, North Andover 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (62):<cstyle:> Beers 0, Veloz 6, Deleon 3, Castro 1, Finney 6, Guertin 12, Montague 3, Dinges 18, Yfantopulos 4, Finneran 2, Smith 5, Dick 1.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (27):<cstyle:> Berrad 4, Martin 19, Papell 0, J. Rogers 5, Rondeau 0, von Sneidman 0, Roy 0, S. Rogers 0, Gaffny 2.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Guertin 4; NA <0x2014> Martin 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (1-1):<cstyle:> <0x2002>7<0x2002><0x2002>2<0x2002>10<0x2002><0x2002>8 <0x2014> 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (2-1):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>17<0x2002>19<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 62
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bishop Fenwick 60, Haverhill 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (25):<cstyle:> Spencer 7, Burdier 8, DeOliveria 7, Phillips 3, Powell 0, Laffey 0, Elger 0, Burgos 0.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Spencer 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (2-1):<cstyle:> <0x2002>5<0x2002>10<0x2002><0x2002>4<0x2002><0x2002>6 <0x2014> 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Fenwick:<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>18<0x2002>10<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 60
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Gymnastics
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 137.55, Central Catholic 135.2.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top placers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Vault<cstyle:>: 1. Haley Stewart (C) 9.35; 2. Gabby Bresnick (A) 9.3; 3.tie Deirdre Donovan (C) and Ciarra (C) 8.95 <cstyle:textBold>Bars<cstyle:>: 1. Molly Foster (A) 8.85. 2. Amanda Oltman (A) 8.35; 3. Maggie Cosentino (A) 8.3; <cstyle:textBold>Beam<cstyle:>: 1.tie Bresnick (A) and Foster (A) 9.2; 3. Riley Salerno (C) 8.65; <cstyle:textBold>Floor<cstyle:>: 1. Bresnick (A) 9.45. 2. Foster (A) 8.8; 3.tie Cosentino (A) and Salerno (C) 8.7; <cstyle:textBold>All-around<cstyle:>: 1. Bresnick (A) 35.55, 2. Foster (A) 35.3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 4-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen splits
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Meet scores<cstyle:>: Lowell 129.85, Methuen 129.6, Dracut 117.35 <cstyle:textBold> Methuen placers vs. Dracut:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Vault<cstyle:>: 1. Kendra Scott 9.1. 2. Lexander Flores and Caleb Canavan, 9.0; <cstyle:textBold>Bars<cstyle:>: 1. Scott 8.3, 3. Sophia Ferrara 7.25; <cstyle:textBold>Beam<cstyle:>: 1. Quinn Plunkett 8.25, 2. Anna Bolduc 8.0, 3. Scott 7.75; <cstyle:textBold>Floor<cstyle:>: 2. Flores 9.0, 3. Bolduc 8.8; <cstyle:textBold>All-around<cstyle:>: 1. Scott 33.7, 3. Bolduc 31.8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 1-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Wilmington 3, North Andover 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (0-4):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Wilmington (1-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill Tournament Goals:<cstyle:> Teagan Dolan 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Troy Takesian 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Londonderry 3, Pinkerton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Londonderry (3-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (1-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves:<cstyle:> Damien Carter 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 5, Pentucket 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (0-5):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (1-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill Holiday Tournament<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Darren Ackerman, John Bishop, Charlie Rastauskas, Brendan Fitzgerald, Jax Mulligan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Dylan Soucy 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Cambridge 2 (shootout)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Cambridge:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (2-1-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Danny Field, Noah Kneeland
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Noah Page 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 6, Nashua South-Pelham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashua South (0-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (2-3):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Aidan Curran 2, Campbell St. Pierre, Bryce Cronin, Connor Clifford, Tyler Pappalardo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Wrestling
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team scores (73 teams): <cstyle:>1. St. John<0x2019>s Prep 205, 2. Timberlane 203, 3. Fairfield (Conn.) Warde 159, 4. Central Catholic 150.5, 5. Natick 141, T11. Salem 105, 22. Whittier 76, 32. Haverhill 66, 36. Pinkerton 59.5, 39. Windham 56.5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold> Winners/local placers:<cstyle:>
<cstyle:textBold>106: <cstyle:>1. James Tildsley, Billerica; 7. Cole Glynn, CC; 8. Evan Lynch, Sal; <cstyle:textBold>113:<cstyle:> 1. Isiac Paulino, Monty Tech; 8. Jaclyn Dehney, CC; <cstyle:textBold>120: <cstyle:>1. Matt Botello, Hingham; 3. Ryan O<0x2019>Rourke, Sal; 7. Sam Oakes, Wind; <cstyle:textBold>126: <cstyle:>1. Tyler Knox, SJP; 6. John Fabrizio, Timb <cstyle:textBold>132:<cstyle:> 1. Sidney Tildsley, Shawsheen; 6. Ben Davoli, Hav; <cstyle:textBold>138:<cstyle:> 1. Ty Stewart, Tyngs; 5. Aidan Williams, Wind; <cstyle:textBold>145: <cstyle:>1. John Mairano, Simsbury, Conn.; 3. Brent Nicolosi, Hav; 5. Konrad Parker, Timb; <cstyle:textBold>152: <cstyle:>1. Rawson Iwanicki, SJP; <cstyle:textBold>160:<cstyle:> 1. Michael Bobola, Franklin; 4. Anthony Rousseau, Timb; <cstyle:textBold>170: <cstyle:>1. Will Ebert, Fairfield; 2. Jack McKiernan Pinkerton<cstyle:textBold>182: <cstyle:>1. Bryce Parker, Timb; 4. Brandon D<0x2019>Agostino, CC; <cstyle:textBold>195: <cstyle:>1. Brendan Gilchrist, Norwalk; 2. Dom Pallaria, Timb; 8. Mike Brown, CC; <cstyle:textBold>220: <cstyle:>1. Timmy Vadnais, Burlington; 2. Cooper Kelley, Timb; 8. Jeremy Rousseau, Whitt; <cstyle:textBold>285: <cstyle:>1. Thomas Brown, Chelmsford; 5. Malikai Colon, Timb <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>