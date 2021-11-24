BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ash Fork 33, Bagdad 25
Basis Charter -Flagstaff 59, Mayer 20
Boulder Creek 90, Raymond S. Kellis 52
Buckeye 69, Betty Fairfax High School 66
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 52, Phoenix Moon Valley 31
Chandler Hamilton 67, Agua Fria 34
Chinle 100, Pinon 31
Duncan 56, Patagonia 21
Florence 76, Pusch Ridge Christian 69
Ft. Thomas 54, Superior 27
Gilbert 62, Phoenix Pinnacle 41
Gilbert Highland 75, Paradise Valley 31
Globe 62, San Carlos 49
Highland Prep 95, Sequoia Charter School 69
Horizon Honors 60, Scottsdale Prep 56, OT
Joseph City 57, Sells Baboquivari 41
Keams Canyon Hopi 86, Red Mesa 76
Lake Havasu 76, Glendale 39
Madison Highland Prep 89, Tombstone 36
Magdalena, N.M. 72, St. Johns 36
Mesa Mountain View 62, Mesa Desert Ridge 50
Metro Tech 68, Phoenix Browne 33
Paradise Honors 70, Chandler Seton 35
Perry 73, Valley Vista 39
Phoenix Central 70, Phoenix Maryvale 50
Phoenix Country Day 80, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 24
Phoenix Hayden 55, Glendale Copper Canyon 42
Salome 76, Mountainside 15
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 64, Avondale Westview 51
Scottsdale Notre Dame 78, Prescott 69
Sells Baboquivari 72, San Manuel 67
Sierra Vista Buena 80, Apache Junction 16
St. Michael 73, Many Farms 20
Tempe 60, Mesa Skyline 45
The Gregory School 66, San Miguel 29
West Point 76, Phoenix Alhambra 31
Willcox 64, Patagonia 28
Winslow 67, Chino Valley 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sells Tohono O'Odham vs. Cibecue, ccd.
Williams vs. Rock Point, ccd.
