BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ash Fork 33, Bagdad 25

Basis Charter -Flagstaff 59, Mayer 20

Boulder Creek 90, Raymond S. Kellis 52

Buckeye 69, Betty Fairfax High School 66

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 52, Phoenix Moon Valley 31

Chandler Hamilton 67, Agua Fria 34

Chinle 100, Pinon 31

Duncan 56, Patagonia 21

Florence 76, Pusch Ridge Christian 69

Ft. Thomas 54, Superior 27

Gilbert 62, Phoenix Pinnacle 41

Gilbert Highland 75, Paradise Valley 31

Globe 62, San Carlos 49

Highland Prep 95, Sequoia Charter School 69

Horizon Honors 60, Scottsdale Prep 56, OT

Joseph City 57, Sells Baboquivari 41

Keams Canyon Hopi 86, Red Mesa 76

Lake Havasu 76, Glendale 39

Madison Highland Prep 89, Tombstone 36

Magdalena, N.M. 72, St. Johns 36

Mesa Mountain View 62, Mesa Desert Ridge 50

Metro Tech 68, Phoenix Browne 33

Paradise Honors 70, Chandler Seton 35

Perry 73, Valley Vista 39

Phoenix Central 70, Phoenix Maryvale 50

Phoenix Country Day 80, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 24

Phoenix Hayden 55, Glendale Copper Canyon 42

Salome 76, Mountainside 15

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 64, Avondale Westview 51

Scottsdale Notre Dame 78, Prescott 69

Sells Baboquivari 72, San Manuel 67

Sierra Vista Buena 80, Apache Junction 16

St. Michael 73, Many Farms 20

Tempe 60, Mesa Skyline 45

The Gregory School 66, San Miguel 29

West Point 76, Phoenix Alhambra 31

Willcox 64, Patagonia 28

Winslow 67, Chino Valley 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sells Tohono O'Odham vs. Cibecue, ccd.

Williams vs. Rock Point, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

