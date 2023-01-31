GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brunswick 64, Gorham 41

Calais 48, Schenck 27

Camden Hills Regional 58, Brewer 49

Central 62, Searsport District 28

Cheverus 51, Oxford Hills Comprehensive 43

Edward Little 53, Portland 44

Forest Hills Consolidated 41, Greenville 30

Fryeburg Academy 50, Greely 35

Gardiner Area 68, Cony 62

Gray-New Gloucester 51, Freeport 35

Houlton 86, Orono 19

Islesboro Central 38, North Haven Community 36

Katahdin 71, Hodgdon 24

Lawrence 74, Messalonskee 28

Maine Central Institute 55, Winslow 20

Marshwood 55, Bonny Eagle 51

Mattanawcook Academy 66, Stearns 30

Medomak Valley 49, Lincoln Academy 33

Mt. Ararat 63, Falmouth 57

Oceanside (Coop) 85, Belfast Area 32

Old Orchard Beach 45, North Yarmouth Academy 40

Sacopee Valley 52, St. Dominic Regional 16

Scarborough 39, Sanford 31

Seacoast Christian School 49, Temple Academy 22

South Portland 52, Noble 14

Thornton Academy 42, Massabesic 29

Valley 78, Pine Tree Academy 36

Wells 67, Lake Region 58

Westbrook 57, Morse 22

Windham 32, Deering 26

Winthrop 65, Madison Area Memorial 55

Yarmouth 52, Cape Elizabeth 36

York 54, Poland Regional/Whittier 19

