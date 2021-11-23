GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 78, Canfield S. Range 27
Amherst Steele 64, Elyria 25
Anna 35, W. Liberty-Salem 30
Antwerp 39, Holgate 24
Apple Creek Waynedale 47, Creston Norwayne 30
Arcanum 66, Ansonia 22
Archbold 44, Pemberville Eastwood 28
Ashville Teays Valley 48, Sunbury Big Walnut 32
Bay Village Bay 40, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 39
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 66, Kenton 47
Bellville Clear Fork 48, Mansfield Madison 21
Beverly Ft. Frye 70, Heath 28
Bishop Hartley 44, Cols. Bexley 32
Bishop Ready 42, Zanesville Rosecrans 41
Bloom-Carroll 42, Canal Winchester 35
Bloomdale Elmwood 61, Arcadia 14
Botkins 38, Jackson Center 25
Bowling Green 55, Maumee 34
Bradford 38, Newton Local 23
Brooklyn 58, Sheffield Brookside 31
Bryan 62, Defiance Tinora 43
Caledonia River Valley 62, Bucyrus Wynford 46
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 63, Groveport Madison Christian 15
Canfield 45, Beloit W. Branch 23
Cardington-Lincoln 66, Gahanna Cols. Academy 35
Castalia Margaretta 64, Tol. Christian 57
Chagrin Falls 53, Mantua Crestwood 44
Chagrin Falls Kenston 52, Hudson 47
Chillicothe Zane Trace 45, Wellston 34
Cin. NW 46, Norton 42
Circleville 52, W. Jefferson 48
Cols. DeSales 36, Pataskala Licking Hts. 16
Cols. Grandview Hts. 52, Cols. KIPP 20
Columbiana 59, Heartland Christian 30
Copley 50, Orrville 26
Cory-Rawson 45, Ada 32
Cuyahoga Hts. 52, Parma 31
Dalton 53, Smithville 42
Defiance Ayersville 38, Hamler Patrick Henry 24
Delaware Hayes 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 52
Delphos Jefferson 70, Paulding 60
Doylestown Chippewa 63, Rittman 11
Eaton 50, Franklin 34
Elmore Woodmore 67, Gibsonburg 28
Elyria Cath. 67, Chardon NDCL 38
Fairport Harbor Harding 56, Fuchs Mizrachi 16
Ft. Loramie 48, Russia 37
Galion Northmor 53, Sparta Highland 36
Gates Mills Hawken 64, Garfield Hts. 23
Genoa Area 53, Oak Harbor 33
Granville 59, New Concord John Glenn 38
Grove City 51, Dublin Scioto 31
Hamilton Badin 55, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 20
Harrod Allen E. 59, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 24
Haviland Wayne Trace 38, Defiance 32
Hicksville 49, Continental 26
Hilliard Davidson 56, Dublin Jerome 43
Houston 55, Sidney Fairlawn 49
Huron 56, Norwalk St. Paul 27
Independence 66, Orange 37
Johnstown 66, Danville 55
Kalida 29, St. Marys Memorial 26
LaGrange Keystone 41, Milan Edison 35
Lancaster 42, Thomas Worthington 36
Lancaster Fairfield Union 54, Vincent Warren 48
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 42, Amanda-Clearcreek 37
Legacy Christian 44, Riverside Stebbins 33
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30
Lima Cent. Cath. 47, Ft. Jennings 34
Lima Shawnee 52, Columbus Grove 42
Lorain Clearview 49, Elyria Open Door 10
Lore City Buckeye Trail 51, Barnesville 35
Lyndhurst Brush 61, Cle. Hts. 27
Madison 56, Macedonia Nordonia 39
Marion Harding 52, Mt. Vernon 45
Massillon Jackson 71, Louisville 51
Massillon Tuslaw 33, Dover 32
Mayfield 45, Shaker Hts. 41
McConnelsville Morgan 41, Baltimore Liberty Union 37
Mentor 57, Chesterland W. Geauga 53
Mentor Lake Cath. 39, Cornerstone Christian 22
Metamora Evergreen 62, Oregon Stritch 31
Miamisburg 68, Fairborn 12
Milford Center Fairbanks 62, Delaware Buckeye Valley 40
Millbury Lake 68, Swanton 38
Millersburg W. Holmes 52, Wooster Triway 48
Minster 53, Celina 36
Montpelier 53, Edgerton 28
Morral Ridgedale 45, Marion Elgin 24
Mt. Gilead 26, Galion 18
N. Baltimore 39, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 35
N. Can. Hoover 63, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 24
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 57, Plymouth 34
Napoleon 46, Sylvania Southview 28
New Albany 55, Cols. Upper Arlington 28
New Boston Glenwood 52, Manchester 38
New Riegel 51, Carey 35
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 63, Ashland Crestview 16
Norwalk 55, New London 23
Old Fort 39, Clyde 34
Ontario 55, Lexington 45, OT
Pandora-Gilboa 52, Waynesfield-Goshen 51
Peninsula Woodridge 64, Akr. Firestone 48
Perry 58, Willoughby S. 25
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 78, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 57
Port Clinton 63, Sandusky St. Mary 44
Powell Olentangy Liberty 59, New Lexington 24
Reynoldsburg 76, Westerville S. 50
Richwood N. Union 46, Fredericktown 38
S. Charleston SE 49, St. Paris Graham 35
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 69, Parma Hts. Holy Name 36
Shelby 70, Ashland 27
Sidney Lehman 28, Lima Perry 26
Stow-Munroe Falls 50, Westlake 41
Streetsboro 49, Cuyahoga Falls 39
Stryker 33, Pioneer N. Central 28
Sycamore Mohawk 51, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 31
Sylvania Northview 44, Perrysburg 34
Tipp City Bethel 41, Greenville 22
Tol. Ottawa Hills 47, Rossford 44
Tol. Whitmer 70, Delta 30
Tree of Life 56, Centerburg 35
Trenton Edgewood 59, Trotwood-Madison 46
Upper Sandusky 41, Willard 34, OT
Urbana 59, Spring. NE 15
Van Buren 62, Tol. Maumee Valley 21
Van Wert Lincolnview 48, Ottoville 33
Vermilion 33, Oberlin Firelands 26
Versailles 47, Ft. Recovery 39
W. Unity Hilltop 42, Pettisville 31
Wapakoneta 41, St. Henry 26
Warsaw River View 39, Newark Licking Valley 36
Waynesville 57, Brookville 31
West Salem Northwestern 50, Jeromesville Hillsdale 37
Whitehall-Yearling 59, Cols. Wellington 43
Wickliffe 65, Oberlin 27
Williamsport Westfall 58, Circleville Logan Elm 12
Wooster 80, Massillon 37
Worthington Kilbourne 43, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Olmsted Falls vs. Avon Lake, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/